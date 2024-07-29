Storm Tracker Podcast - Are expectations too high for the Hurricanes?
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Larry Blustein of PrepRedZone.com and LarryBlustein.com talk about the Miami Hurricanes football team ahead of the 2024 season.
First, we listen to a clip from Cam Ward from ACC Media Day (4:26) and talk about the expectations of Miami to make the College Football Playoff in 2024 (6:06).
Next, we discuss which position group is the strongest (15:12) and the weakest on the team (18:59).
We also discuss the depth chart battles to watch (21:29) and potential breakout players for the 2024 season (25:31).
