Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Larry Blustein of PrepRedZone.com and LarryBlustein.com talk about the Miami Hurricanes football team ahead of the 2024 season.

First, we listen to a clip from Cam Ward from ACC Media Day (4:26) and talk about the expectations of Miami to make the College Football Playoff in 2024 (6:06).

Next, we discuss which position group is the strongest (15:12) and the weakest on the team (18:59).

We also discuss the depth chart battles to watch (21:29) and potential breakout players for the 2024 season (25:31).