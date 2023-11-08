Storm Tracker Podcast - At the Crib - Miami Vs. Florida State Preview
Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker connect for weekly podcast - At the Crib.
Frank shares his thoughts going into the Florida State game (1:31), Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, and the possibility of playing backups Emory Williams and Jacurri Brown (4:54).
We also talk about the absence of Brashard Smith in the last two games and how we would like to see him utilized against FSU (17:49).
We share our keys to the game for a Miami victory (21:26) and talk about the health of cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Daryl Porter Jr. in containing FSU receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson (29:57).
We also share our X-factors for the Hurricanes against the Seminoles (33:04).
Lastly, we discuss big South Florida high school games involving Miami commits and targets (37:26), including the latest on Ohio State commit Jordan Lyle (43:35).
