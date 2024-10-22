Storm Tracker Podcast - Big Recruiting Weekend for Miami with FSU visiting

Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.

First, Garcia provides his take on Miami's season to this point and shares concerns (2:19).

He also shares his thoughts on a potential matchup with Clemson in the ACC Championship game (10:11).

Also discussed is the massive list of recruits expected to visit for the Miami-FSU game and which players Miami needs to make progress with over the weekend (14:14).

Next discussed are the position needs for the 2025 class (20:10)

Lastly discussed are players that could likely commit to Miami by the weekend's end (24:11).