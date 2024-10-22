Storm Tracker Podcast - Big Recruiting Weekend for Miami with FSU visiting

in other news
Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals
Bowl Projections After Week 8
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers
Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU
Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character
Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches
Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week
Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.
First, Garcia provides his take on Miami's season to this point and shares concerns (2:19).
He also shares his thoughts on a potential matchup with Clemson in the ACC Championship game (10:11).
Also discussed is the massive list of recruits expected to visit for the Miami-FSU game and which players Miami needs to make progress with over the weekend (14:14).
Next discussed are the position needs for the 2025 class (20:10)
Lastly discussed are players that could likely commit to Miami by the weekend's end (24:11).
