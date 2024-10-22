Advertisement

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections: Expert predicts Miami to advance past quarterfinals

Bowl Projections After Week 8

Premium contentForums content
 • CanesCounty.com
Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Miami actively recruiting four-star edge Elee and 2025 athlete Gompers

Recruiting Rumor Mill: October is heating up

External content
 • Adam Gorney
Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Visitor list: Massive list of recruits expected to visit for UM-FSU

Full list of recruiting prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Florida State

Premium contentForums content
 • Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character

After the Storm: Undefeated Canes show balance, character

Ward's Heisman campaign stays alive, but defensive issues can't be ignored

Premium content
 • Alex Donno
New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

New AP Poll: Undefeated Hurricanes ranked sixth, fifth in coaches

Miami remains steady in the latest AP poll for the second straight week

 • Marcus Benjamin

Published Oct 22, 2024
Storm Tracker Podcast - Big Recruiting Weekend for Miami with FSU visiting
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.

First, Garcia provides his take on Miami's season to this point and shares concerns (2:19).

He also shares his thoughts on a potential matchup with Clemson in the ACC Championship game (10:11).

Also discussed is the massive list of recruits expected to visit for the Miami-FSU game and which players Miami needs to make progress with over the weekend (14:14).

Next discussed are the position needs for the 2025 class (20:10)

Lastly discussed are players that could likely commit to Miami by the weekend's end (24:11).

Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
