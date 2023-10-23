Marcus Benjamin is joined by Larry Blustein, long-time South Florida reporter, to discuss Miami's win over Clemson.

Larry provides his take on the game from a different perspective as he watched the game from the stands (2:11).

We share our biggest takeaways from the game (8:26) and discuss the performance of Emory Williams and whether there is a quarterback controversy (13:10).

Next, we discuss whether Miami won or Clemson lost last Saturday (16:43).

Miami's next opponent is Virginia, and we discuss whether Miami will avoid a potential trap game against the Cavaliers (20:15), and with five games left in the regular season, we discuss how the rest of the season could play out (24:33).

Blustein also shares his thoughts on Miami Ring of Honor inductees Chuck Foreman, Jimmy Johnson, and Dennis Erickson (28:20).

Lastly, we discuss Miami recruiting and whether the fan base should be worried about future classes (30:53).