Marcus Benjamin and Larry Blustein discuss the additions to the Miami Hurricanes roster and if it addresses the depth concerns going into the spring.

Also discussed are players that could go from good to great with a successful 2023 season, including dynamic safety James Williams.

Blustein shares what players stood out to him this week at camps across the state and the players that could be good fits at Miami.

Also discussed is the impact of Head Coach Mario Cristobal putting together a back-to-back top-ten recruiting class.

Players KJ Cloyd, Vincent Shavers, Jaleel Skinner, Jahfari Harvey, Elijah Arroyo, and others were mentioned.