Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and John Garcia of Rivals.com

talk Miami Hurricanes recruiting.

First, we discuss the performance of Miami running back commit Girard Pringle over the weekend (1:23).

Garcia provides his overall take on Miami's 2025 class (4:23), and we discuss the position groups for which Miami lacks commitments (8:50).

Next, we discuss Jaime Ffrench's recruitment and Miami's chances of landing the five-star player. His decision is coming next week, August 30th (14:16).

We also discuss the other five stars that Miami will push for until signing day (21:22). DJ Pickett and Elijah Griffin are mentioned.

Lastly, we discuss which freshman should significantly impact the 2024 season (27:38).