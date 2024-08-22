Storm Tracker Podcast - Could Miami end with the top 2025 class?
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and John Garcia of Rivals.com
talk Miami Hurricanes recruiting.
First, we discuss the performance of Miami running back commit Girard Pringle over the weekend (1:23).
Garcia provides his overall take on Miami's 2025 class (4:23), and we discuss the position groups for which Miami lacks commitments (8:50).
Next, we discuss Jaime Ffrench's recruitment and Miami's chances of landing the five-star player. His decision is coming next week, August 30th (14:16).
We also discuss the other five stars that Miami will push for until signing day (21:22). DJ Pickett and Elijah Griffin are mentioned.
Lastly, we discuss which freshman should significantly impact the 2024 season (27:38).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook