Storm Tracker Podcast - Impressions and concerns going into ACC play

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Brandon Odoi, founder of FootballHotbed.com, to discuss impressions and concerns about the Miami Hurricanes football team.

First, Odoi provides his take on what impresses him the most with Miami's 4-0 start (1:49) and concerns (5:41).

Next, we discuss how Miami has an opportunity to continue establishing its dominance in recruiting with its rivals Florida and Florida State off to bad starts (20:42).

Lastly, we discuss if a lack of running game is sustainable for the rest of the season and if Miami needs to establish the run in its upcoming game against Virginia Tech (27:37).