Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Brandon Odoi, Founder of FootballHotbed.com, discuss the expectations of the Miami football team for the 2024 season.

First, we discuss whether the 2024 season is a playoff appearance or a bust season for the Miami Hurricanes (1:34).

Next, we discuss the schedule and potential trap games to watch (4:42).

We also discuss potential players who could have breakout years and the value of players not named Cam Ward (11:05).

Lastly, we discuss if Miami will earn ten wins for the first time since 2017 (18:31).