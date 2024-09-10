Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the opponent - Ball State
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Cade Hampton of the Star Press preview Miami vs. Ball State.
First, Hampton shares his thoughts on the Cardinals after a season-opening win over Missouri State last week (3:01) and why the game was close (4:40).
Next, we discuss the feeling around the Ball State program ahead of its game against Miami (7:40).
Hampton details the schemes the Cardinals run on offense and defense (9:21) and names players that Miami should be concerned with on offense and defense (12:17).
Benjamin asks about former Kial Kelly, who transitioned to defense from quarterback (18:02).
Hampton provides his take on Miami's following opponent, USF, as they played against his alma mater, Alabama (21:09).
Lastly, game predictions (23:58).
