ago football Edit

Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the opponent - Ball State

CanesCounty.com
Staff
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Cade Hampton of the Star Press preview Miami vs. Ball State.

First, Hampton shares his thoughts on the Cardinals after a season-opening win over Missouri State last week (3:01) and why the game was close (4:40).

Next, we discuss the feeling around the Ball State program ahead of its game against Miami (7:40).

Hampton details the schemes the Cardinals run on offense and defense (9:21) and names players that Miami should be concerned with on offense and defense (12:17).

Benjamin asks about former Kial Kelly, who transitioned to defense from quarterback (18:02).

Hampton provides his take on Miami's following opponent, USF, as they played against his alma mater, Alabama (21:09).

Lastly, game predictions (23:58).

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

