Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Duke

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Conor O'Neil, publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Duke.

First, former Miami head coach Manny Diaz's return to South Florida and whether the team has added motivation to pull off the upset over 5th-ranked Miami are discussed (2:42).

O'Neil explains what impressed him with Duke already bowl-eligible and what's discouraging (7:17).

Duke plays with tempo, and O'Neil discusses whether that helps or hurts the Blue Devils (16:24).

O'Neil names players that Miami fans should be aware of going into the game on Saturday (19:09)

Lastly, predictions are made for the matchup of Miami vs. Duke (25:06).