Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Duke

in other news
After the Storm: Unbeaten Canes make statewide statement
Miami can beat teams in a variety of different ways and Cristobal makes statement to state rivals
Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of Duke game
Coordinators Dawson and Guidry media availability
Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Duke game
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of week ten matchup against Duke
Miami Football: Damien Martinez Named ACC Running Back of the Week
Junior RB Damien Martinez was selected as the ACC Running Back of the Week
Blue-chippers committed elsewhere Jarquez Carter, Ben Hanks talk Miami trip
Miami makes big impression with two flip targets
Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Conor O'Neil, publisher of DevilsIllustrated.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Duke.
First, former Miami head coach Manny Diaz's return to South Florida and whether the team has added motivation to pull off the upset over 5th-ranked Miami are discussed (2:42).
O'Neil explains what impressed him with Duke already bowl-eligible and what's discouraging (7:17).
Duke plays with tempo, and O'Neil discusses whether that helps or hurts the Blue Devils (16:24).
O'Neil names players that Miami fans should be aware of going into the game on Saturday (19:09)
Lastly, predictions are made for the matchup of Miami vs. Duke (25:06).
