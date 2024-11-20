Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Wake Forest

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Conor O'Neil, publisher of DeaconsIllustrated.com, discussed the upcoming matchup between Miami and Wake Forest.

First, O'Neil shares his thoughts on the feel of Wake Forest's program going into the game (2:18).

Next discussed is what has prevented Wake from turning many of its close games from losses to wins (5:59).

O'Neil provides his take on the Wake Forest offense (10:11), an update on starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier's injury status (16:50), other playmakers to know going into the game (17:38) and what the Deac's weakness is defensively (21:26).

Lastly, Benjamin and O'Neil provide their takes on how the game will play out (23:15).