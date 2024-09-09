Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Alex Donno of the Locked on Canes Podcast talk about Miami Hurricanes football.

First, we discuss the odds of Miami quarterback Cam Ward winning the Heisman trophy (1:51).

Next, we discuss Miami's chances of winning the national championship (8:11) and potential trap games for the Hurricanes in the 2024 season (16:11).

Also discussed is whether our expectations for the Hurricanes have risen after two games (23:56) and whether Miami will continue exceeding expectations by season's end (29:21).