Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami's work after the first official visit weekend and look ahead to future visitors.

First, we discuss the impression Miami made on the official visitors from last weekend (1:35). Then, we discuss the recruitment of four-star Zion Grady (2:56) and other Enterprise High School recruits Eric Winters and Andrew Purcell.

Next, we discuss the recruitment of top Florida running back Byron Louis (8:28).

We also assess the upcoming official visit weekend and discuss Miami's most critical players to make a big impression (13:34). Elijah Griffin, Dallas Wilson, and Joshua Moore are mentioned.

We then discuss Cortez Smith's recruitment, Miami's chances of landing the four-star offensive lineman (18:39), and the chances of flipping Georgia commit Jadon Perlotte (21:14).

Lastly, we discuss Miami's chances of landing a top-five class for the second straight year (23:15).