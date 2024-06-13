Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Steve-O Kraning, Football Analyst for 365CanesInfo and coach for national seven-on-seven team RAW Miami, discuss recruiting options at defensive back and wide receiver.

First, we discuss Timothy Merritt's commitment to the 2025 class and where we see him playing for the Hurricanes (1:14).

Next, we discuss other defensive back options and which prospects make the most sense for Miami (6:37). DJ Pickett, Chris Ewald, Hylton Stubbs, Amari Wallace, Mark Manfred, Ben Hanks Jr., and Bryce Fitzgerald are mentioned.

We also discuss the potential position options for Pickett at the college level (10:30) and the ideal prospects to fill the remaining DB slots in the 2025 class (13:00).

Steve-O also provides his take on which players are must-gets for Miami based on what he saw at OT7 (18:27). Vernell Brown III and Keisean Henderson are mentioned.

Lastly, we discuss the wide receiver options for Miami (23:55). Brown, Jaime Ffrench, Dallas Wilson, Cortez Mills, Joshua Moore, Dylan Upshaw, and Tyler Williams are mentioned.