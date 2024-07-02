Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Marshall Levenson, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami recruiting.

First, discuss the recent commitments of Max Buchanan and Chris Ewald, who committed to Miami at the Rivals Five-Star (1:06).

We also discuss the chances of landing Rivals Five-Star participants Hylton Stubbs and Jarquez Carter (5:32).

Next, we discuss the Louisiana talents Jahkeem Stewart and Jaboree Antione and where Miami stands in their recruitment (11:38).

We share thoughts on two 2026 talents, Derrek Cooper and Naeem Burroughs, who participated in the Future 50 and Rivals Five-Star (18:59).

Lastly, we discuss Miami's chances of entering the top five in recruiting by the end of July (26:25).