Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami recruiting.

First, we discuss which player is the most exciting get of the week for Miami (1:16).

We also discuss the most important official visitors of the current weekend (6:05). Elijah Melendez, Randy Adirika, Hylton Stubbs, and Jarquez Carter are mentioned.

We also discuss the 2026 quarterback landscape and names that may be trending for the Hurricanes (16:31).

Lastly, we discuss if Miami is still the leader for four-star 2025 RB Byron Louis after a recent official visit to Georgia (23:47).