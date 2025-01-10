Storm Tracker Podcast - Will Miami land Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Adam Friedman, rankings director and National Transfer Portal Analyst, discuss Miami's chances of landing Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck and the transfer portal haul of the winter window.



First, we discussed Beck's entering the portal after previously declaring for the NFL Draft (2:30) and his ability as a quarterback (5:55).

Also discussed is the possibility of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers staying for another year in college and the potential of him becoming a Miami Hurricane (8:58).

Next discussed is the potential of Miami's 2025 season with Emory Williams at quarterback (11:31).

Friedman provides his take on the transfer portal players added to the roster in the winter window (14:54) and a player that could be a reach (19:03).

Lastly, Friedman shares his thoughts on the best players remaining in the portal (21:10) and Miami transfer portal DB target Xavier Lucas (23:25).