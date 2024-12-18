Storm Tracker Podcast - Will Miami make a splash in the transfer portal?

Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, Miami Hurricanes football, and the transfer portal.

First, Donno and Benjamin discuss Canes QB Cam Ward finishing fourth in the Heisman voting and his legacy left at Miami (:59).

Next, we discuss the quarterback options and whether backup quarterback Emory Williams is ready to lead Miami (8:28).

Miami's first acquisition of the winter transfer portal, Zecariah Poyser (19:17), was also discussed.

Lastly, options in the transfer portal are discussed (Kevin Concepcion, CJ Daniels, Eric Singleton, and Zachariah Branch mentioned) (22:51).