Storm Tracker Podcast - Will the hire of new DB Coach fix the secondary?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, discuss Miami's recent coaching hire, Zac Etheridge, defensive backs coach, and other topics surrounding Hurricanes football.
First discussed is the hire of Etheridge and the potential impact (1:56).
Next discussed is whether or not Miami is a championship contender as the roster is currently assembled (10:30).
Also discussed are potential underclassmen and others who are primed to have a breakout spring (20:46).
