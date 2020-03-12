Teammates with UM offers plan to play together: "It feels like home there"
Class of 2022 Homestead Senior High School teammates Dante Anderson and Daniel Lyons have a lot in common.They’re top prospects in their class in the area and are best friends - they are set on pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news