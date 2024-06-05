They came, they saw and then they talked to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. Here are 10 predictions after the first official visit weekend of June. RECRUITING RUMOR MILL: June starts off with a bang

MARIO NASH JR.: CLEMSON

Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are other serious contenders in the recruitment of Mario Nash Jr. but Clemson is now the leader. The De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County four-star offensive tackle loved the environment and the people there and Nash feels that authenticity is not going to change. The word had been that Mississippi State would be tough to beat with Starkville being only an hour away, but Clemson made a major impression. Prediction: Clemson

BRODERICK SHULL: AUBURN

The talk has been Auburn and Texas Tech are the two front-runners for Broderick Shull but the Tigers have taken the lead in his recruitment after being on The Plains this past weekend. The four-star offensive tackle from Bixby, Okla., gets a feeling he cannot explain on Auburn’s campus plus the flash and the facilities have put the Tigers on top. Shull also loved that the coaching staff pushed the family vibe to a whole different level. After this visit, Shull will see Texas Tech and Texas A&M to close out the month. Prediction: Auburn

TROY HUNN: TEXAS

By our records, Texas has offered only four 2026 quarterbacks and four-star Jared Curtis is already off the board to Georgia. Both Dia Bell and Troy Huhn threw at Texas’ camp over the weekend and while other programs seem to have the edge for Bell, it sounds like the Longhorns staff from coach Steve Sarkisian to position coach AJ Milwee and others have shown a ton of interest in getting Huhn. The San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills standout loves everything about Texas, raves about the program and it would be a stunner if he doesn’t commit at some point. Prediction: Texas

JAIME FFRENCH: TEXAS

There has been some chatter that Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett have been talking about playing together at Texas but Ffrench could be rethinking some things including his top list of Texas, LSU and Miami. Maybe it was a post-visit high but the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout loves the receiver success in Baton Rouge, he could play early there and Ffrench also has family in the area so LSU is a major draw now. But is that enough? Prediction: Texas

OMARION ROBINSON: LSU

Oklahoma had been the program to beat in Omarion Robinson’s recruitment as he is focused now on the Sooners, LSU, Arkansas and Oregon (after eliminating Georgia) but after visiting Baton Rouge over the weekend the Tigers are now at the top heading into the rest of the month. The Little Rock (Ark.) Parkview standout loves the culture, the atmosphere, the defensive staff and the development at LSU and the Tigers “set the bar high” and “checked all my boxes.” Prediction: LSU

TRISTON ABRAM: KANSAS STATE

The culture and development at Kansas State has really stood out to Triston Abram, who cited that the coaching staff there has 300-plus years of coaching experience and that really makes the Wildcats really attractive in his recruitment. Indiana is the only other program as high for the three-star defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers but after being in Manhattan, seeing all the experience from the coaches and how they get players to the NFL, the Wildcats are definitely the team to watch most. Coach Chris Klieman and assistants Buddy Wyatt and Joe Klanderman made big impressions. Prediction: Kansas State

JAYVAN BOGGS: UCF

Georgia, Missouri, USC and UCF are the four top programs for four-star receiver Jayvan Boggs from Cocoa, Fla., and a legitimate argument could be made as to why he could pick each of them in early July. The Knights definitely made a major impression after he was on campus over the weekend less than an hour away and the message from the coaching staff was that he could make a huge impact as a freshman. “I love that,” Boggs said. Prediction: UCF

ROWAN BYRNE: CLEMSON

Penn State and Florida State have been two mainstays in Rowan Byrne’s recruitment but the four-star offensive lineman from New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Prep had a phenomenal visit to Clemson over the weekend and it wouldn’t be hard to believe those feelings remain top of mind as he works closer to a commitment. Byrne really likes position coach Matt Luke, he buys into the family that Clemson exudes and he sees the sustained success there. Other visits are definitely going to happen and other teams have a real shot but Clemson is right in this one. “The excellence in football is hard to find anywhere else in the country,” Byrne said. “The last decade, Clemson is the best.” Prediction: Clemson

JARQUEZ CARTER: Florida

Ohio State, UCF, Miami and Penn State are others to watch but the team bond at Florida was unlike anything Jarquez Carter has seen elsewhere and it could be a major draw for the in-state prospect. The four-star defensive tackle from Newberry, less than 20 miles from Gainesville, noticed quarterback DJ Lagway hanging out with the defensive linemen and the linebackers. It made a huge impression that the players like each other and like to spend time not only with their position group but all together. Prediction: Florida

