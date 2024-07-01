There were at least 52 Power Four conference decommitments in the month of June as it’s now the busiest time of the recruiting calendar except for the weeks around National Signing Day. Here is a look at the 10 most impactful.

Advertisement

JABOREE ANTOINE'S DECOMMITMENT FROM LSU

Antoine committed to LSU in January over Texas and others and it was not a shock since he's a top four-star safety from New Iberia (La.) Westgate and almost all of the top prospects from Louisiana stay close to home. But it just wasn't meant to be as Antoine backed off his pledge in recent days. The Tigers are still very much a fixture to get him back on the board and now Miami and Florida are pushing very hard as well.

*****

DERREK COOPER'S DECOMMITMENT FROM GEORGIA

One of the best prospects in the 2026 Rivals250, it was a major win for Georgia when Cooper committed to the Bulldogs on June 6. But only a few days later, the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna high four-star athlete surprisingly backed off his decision to fully go through the recruiting process. Georgia and every other national power will be involved with Cooper but at the recent Rivals Five-Star he was spending a lot of time with the Miami commits.

*****

AKYLIN DEAR'S DECOMMITMENT FROM OLE MISS

Ole Miss had a big recruiting win in late March when the four-star running back from Quitman, Miss., committed to the Rebels. It was not a total shock since Dear is an in-state prospect, Ole Miss ran the ball really well when Quinshon Judkins was there and the Rebels could be in the national title hunt this season. But about three months later, the four-star running back opened up his recruitment and the word is that Alabama could land a pledge at any time.

*****

LANDON DUCKWORTH'S DECOMMITMENT FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina landed a huge early 2026 commit when Duckworth pledged to the Gamecocks last August and it lasted for nearly a year but in recent weeks the Jackson, Ala., standout opened things up again. TCU, Texas A&M, UCF and Nebraska have been reaching out since but many others could get involved as well.

*****

ISAIAH GIBSON'S FLIP FROM USC TO GEORGIA

The four-star defensive end from Warner Robins, Ga., has had a great offseason, he has a massive wingspan and so it was really impressive that USC’s new defensive staff got a commitment from Gibson when he visited earlier this offseason. It was no secret that Georgia and every national power would keep recruiting Gibson and there was just too much pressure as Gibson backed off his USC pledge and committed to the Bulldogs.

*****

ALVIN HENDERON'S FLIP FROM PENN STATE TO AUBURN

Penn State position coach Ja’Juan Seider did a phenomenal job recruiting Henderson and getting the prolific four-star running back from Elba, Ala., to commit to the Nittany Lions shortly after his visit there. But coaches from Auburn and Florida State would not relent and after working through his recruitment a little bit more - and having friends and family only two hours away to watch him play, Henderson flipped to the Tigers in recent days.

*****

TYLER LOCKHART'S DECOMMITMENT FROM AUBURN

The tackling machine from Winona, Miss., committed to Auburn in May and took his official visit on The Plains in early June where it looked like things only got stronger with the Tigers but that was not the case. Lockhart, who had 100 tackles and plenty other impressive stats last season, backed off his Auburn pledge in recent days and it looks like Mississippi State is now the program to beat. Bulldogs QB commit Kamario Taylor said Lockhart is a top target on his wish list.

*****

KEELON RUSSELL'S FLIP FROM SMU TO ALABAMA

SMU did everything right. Rhett Lashlee and his assistants targeted the very talented Duncanville, Texas quarterback early on, landed a commitment from Russell in September and then tried to convince him to stay in the class. But Alabama is Alabama and it was too much for Russell to turn down as he flipped to the Crimson Tide in early June. To add insult to injury, Russell has shown this offseason that he has five-star QB qualities.

*****

HYLTON STUBBS' DECOMMITMENT FROM USC

Stubbs was another top Southeast prospect who committed to USC in that big March haul - but another one who has now backed off that pledge and is looking closer to home. The talented and lengthy four-star safety from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin was dodgy during an interview at the Rivals Five-Star to reinforce his USC commitment and shortly thereafter he had opened things back up with Florida and Miami now battling it out.

*****

JUSTUS TERRY'S DECOMMITMENT FROM USC