Miami saw what stellar safety play can do for a football team with the play of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams over the last few years. Williams led the team in tackles, and Kinchens led the team in interceptions for the second consecutive year.

With the signing of Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday, Miami is hoping to develop the 6'2" 200-pound safety to play at that level into a valuable player. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae led the charge to get Thomas in the orange and green.

"It's a great relationship," Thomas said. "I look up to him as someone who has experience at the Power Five level and at the pro level. I just want to play for him."

Thomas is also confident in the leadership of head coach Mario Cristobal.

"I am confident that he's going to bring the program back, and I want to be a part of that."