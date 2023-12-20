The 2024 Class: Defensive Back Isaiah Thomas signs with Miami
Miami saw what stellar safety play can do for a football team with the play of Kamren Kinchens and James Williams over the last few years. Williams led the team in tackles, and Kinchens led the team in interceptions for the second consecutive year.
With the signing of Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday, Miami is hoping to develop the 6'2" 200-pound safety to play at that level into a valuable player. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae led the charge to get Thomas in the orange and green.
"It's a great relationship," Thomas said. "I look up to him as someone who has experience at the Power Five level and at the pro level. I just want to play for him."
Thomas is also confident in the leadership of head coach Mario Cristobal.
"I am confident that he's going to bring the program back, and I want to be a part of that."
What it means for Miami
Thomas has dealt with injuries throughout his high school career, including his senior season. There were speculations that Miami may move on from Thomas because of his injury history, but the Hurricanes believe that Thomas can be a difference-maker on the next level. The safety position is certainly not the deepest on the team, and the addition of Thomas is welcomed.
Thomas has excellent ball skills and has a larger frame than most safeties, yet he can make plays on the football in the air and on the ground. He gets to the ball with intention, and often diagnoses play before the snap.
Stats
Thomas only played in seven games in two years but racked up 32 tackles including 29 solo and a 72-yard interception for a touchdown.
Pro Comparison - Jevon Holland
One of the bigger safeties similar to Thomas plays locally in the NFL. Jevon Holland is a hard-hitting safety who can make big plays in the passing game. The Miami Dolphin has 174 tackles, four sacks, five interceptions, and 21 passes defended in three years in the NFL.
Thomas has a long way to go to get to Holland's level from a production standpoint but from a size perspective (6'1," 210 pounds), Thomas fits the mold. Addae has successfully sent defensive backs to the NFL, and with parties believing in each other, short and long-term goals are more than attainable.
