The 2024 Class: Linebacker Cameron Pruitt signs with Miami
The Hurricanes secured a massive boost to the defense with the signing of linebacker Cameron Pruitt. Despite a late push from Nick Saban and Alabama and Georgia Tech, Miami was able to fend them off to secure the versatile athlete's services.
Pruitt brings much-needed athletic upside to the defense as he has safety skills with the frame of an elite outside backer. Head Coach Mario Cristobal values physicality, Which Pruitt brings in spades.
What it means for Miami
Miami is getting a sideline-to-sideline LB who can fill multiple roles for Coach Lance Guidry's defense; Pruitt brings excellent length to the position at 6'3 while also being able to rush off the edge.
Canes fans can expect some big hits at Hardrock Stadium as long as Pruitt is gearing up; the young backer has made a name for himself blowing up ball carriers. Besides his hard-hitting ability, Cam thrives in space as a modern-day LB who can drop into coverage.
Stats
While Pruitt's senior year stats have not been uploaded, he has recorded 106 tackles, two sacks, and three pass breakups before his breakout senior campaign.
Pro Comparison - Shaq Thompson
The versatile University of Washington product's game is written all over Pruitt's tape. The versatile LB started in the secondary before fully transitioning into a game-breaking OLB. The frame is identical in each, while they possess big-hitting ability.
Thomson has recorded 449 solo tackles, 12 sacks, 26 pass breakups, and three interceptions in his NFL career.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook