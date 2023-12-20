The Hurricanes secured a massive boost to the defense with the signing of linebacker Cameron Pruitt. Despite a late push from Nick Saban and Alabama and Georgia Tech, Miami was able to fend them off to secure the versatile athlete's services. Pruitt brings much-needed athletic upside to the defense as he has safety skills with the frame of an elite outside backer. Head Coach Mario Cristobal values physicality, Which Pruitt brings in spades.

What it means for Miami

Miami is getting a sideline-to-sideline LB who can fill multiple roles for Coach Lance Guidry's defense; Pruitt brings excellent length to the position at 6'3 while also being able to rush off the edge. Canes fans can expect some big hits at Hardrock Stadium as long as Pruitt is gearing up; the young backer has made a name for himself blowing up ball carriers. Besides his hard-hitting ability, Cam thrives in space as a modern-day LB who can drop into coverage.

Stats

While Pruitt's senior year stats have not been uploaded, he has recorded 106 tackles, two sacks, and three pass breakups before his breakout senior campaign.

Pro Comparison - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson (7) runs against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.