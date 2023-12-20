The Miami Hurricanes class ambassador, Deryc Plazz, has officially signed with Miami. The 6'5 swift-footed tackle checks in at 290 pounds, plays like a true trench warrior, and perfectly reflects his Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

While fans crave to see the upside of Plazz nurtured by offensive Line coach Mirabal, it was his track record that made it an easy choice for him.

"That was the ultimate factor in my decision," Plazz said. "Those two have a resume of developing guys for years."

Plazz has become the ambassador for the Hurricanes on social media, constantly engaging with fans and recruiting future teammates. He has developed his own bat signal that the fans have rallied behind on X.

