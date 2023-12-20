The 2024 Class: Offensive Linemen Deryc Plazz signs with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes class ambassador, Deryc Plazz, has officially signed with Miami. The 6'5 swift-footed tackle checks in at 290 pounds, plays like a true trench warrior, and perfectly reflects his Head Coach Mario Cristobal.
While fans crave to see the upside of Plazz nurtured by offensive Line coach Mirabal, it was his track record that made it an easy choice for him.
"That was the ultimate factor in my decision," Plazz said. "Those two have a resume of developing guys for years."
Plazz has become the ambassador for the Hurricanes on social media, constantly engaging with fans and recruiting future teammates. He has developed his own bat signal that the fans have rallied behind on X.
What it means for Miami
Miami is getting a franchise left tackle to mold in Coach Mirabal and Cristobal's vision. Plazz brings great measurables and upside as a dominant anchor alongside the offensive line. His tremendous power allows him to bully defenders while also remaining quick on his feet to stifle speed rushers.
The Staff has informed him of the benefits of learning under their tutelage.
"They tell us that they can help develop us to being first-round draft picks at Miami."
Stats
Plazz help Mandarin reach the state championship game in his senior season. The Mustangs 17.3 yards per completion and 7.1 yards per rush.
Pro Comparison - Terron Armstead
The towering 6'5 305 pound franchise left tackle is currently one of the best offensive linemen in the league for the Miami Dolphins.
Plazz has a very similar frame at 6'5 and 290 pounds, with matching lean body types both of them excel on the move or by opening up holes in the running game. Quick feet allow them to keep their QB upright all game.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook