The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed local St. Thomas Aquinas star Chance Robinson. Despite late pushes by Florida, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, Miami was able to hold onto the premier four-star wideout.

A member of the legendary Miami Gardens Ravens team coached by Miami Alum Rod Mack. Robinson has been very vocal and a prominent recruiter for his peers to join him in Coral Gables.

"We talked about playing together. The first person who really mentioned it to us was Coach Rod, our head coach. It would be really cool to go to college and play with those boys."

The hometown canes have been high on Robinson's radar since he grew up watching other fellow Broward County stars put on for the crib.

"I always said I've been a Miami fan since forever. Since Stacy Coley was there, since Phillip Dorsett was there I've been a fan. Cristobal is a really good dude. He's getting a lot of guys."

With receivers like Michael Harley, Xavier Restrepo, and Jacolby George upholding the standard, it is time for Robinson to be the next Broward County star.

