The 2024 Class: Wide Receiver Chance Robinson signs with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have officially signed local St. Thomas Aquinas star Chance Robinson. Despite late pushes by Florida, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, Miami was able to hold onto the premier four-star wideout.
A member of the legendary Miami Gardens Ravens team coached by Miami Alum Rod Mack. Robinson has been very vocal and a prominent recruiter for his peers to join him in Coral Gables.
"We talked about playing together. The first person who really mentioned it to us was Coach Rod, our head coach. It would be really cool to go to college and play with those boys."
The hometown canes have been high on Robinson's radar since he grew up watching other fellow Broward County stars put on for the crib.
"I always said I've been a Miami fan since forever. Since Stacy Coley was there, since Phillip Dorsett was there I've been a fan. Cristobal is a really good dude. He's getting a lot of guys."
With receivers like Michael Harley, Xavier Restrepo, and Jacolby George upholding the standard, it is time for Robinson to be the next Broward County star.
What it means for Miami
Miami is getting an explosive pass catcher who can man both the slot position and the perimeter at a high level. At 6'1" and 190 pounds, Robinson is built to make an immediate impact and push the room to greater heights. He is a very polished route runner who can also blow the top off a defense, giving Coach Beard another explosive option to deploy.
During his senior season, he emerged as a red zone threat, continuously winning 50/50 battles at its highest point.
Chance was crucial in recruiting fellow "Purple Machine" Alumni, but he was also critical in flipping four-star teammate Jordan Lyle. Robinson comes from a winning program and will look to add to the growing culture at Miami.
Stats
Chance recorded 36 receptions for 513 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior, despite sharing targets with four-Star Missouri commit James Madison.
St. Thomas also deployed a run-based attack that featured fellow Miami classmate Lyle and UCF's Stacy Gage.
Pro Comparison - Jamarr Chase
Chase has since put the entire league on notice since entering the NFL out of LSU. His robust frame allows him to muscle off DBs without hindering his top-end explosive ability.
Both Chance and Chase are around 6'1 with well built frames, Robinson is already 190 pounds and can easily leave UM around the 200 range like Jamar.
As a pro, Chase has recorded 261 receptions for 3,657 yards and 29 touchdowns.
