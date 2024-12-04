The 2025 Class: Athletic four-star LB Ezekiel Marcelin signs with Miami

Making Miami Central, a local powerhouse high school, a primary priority for recruiting continues to reap benefits for the Miami football program. The Hurricanes added another talent Tuesday, signing athletic talent Ezekiel Marcelin. Marcelin chose to stay close to home over Louisville and Pittsburgh.



What it means for Miami

Miami adds another talent to the linebacker season, which will see some departures in the position. Former Miami Central linebacker Wesley Bissainthe may stay for one more year,r which will give Marcelin a season to acclimate himself to the position at the college level. Starting defensive end, Rueben Bain also hails from Central High School. "Seeing Rueben and Wesley and how the community treats them because they are Miami Hurricanes is a big thing for me ...They treat me like family, like I play for them right now."

Stats

Marcelin battled an ankle injury in his senior season but still averaged ten tackles per game in six games. He also recorded 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Marcelin has been playing significant snaps since his freshman season and has 24 career sacks.

Pro Comparison - Patrick Queen

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen (6) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.