The 2025 Class: Athletic four-star LB Ezekiel Marcelin signs with Miami

Making Miami Central, a local powerhouse high school, a primary priority for recruiting continues to reap benefits for the Miami football program.
The Hurricanes added another talent Tuesday, signing athletic talent Ezekiel Marcelin.
Marcelin chose to stay close to home over Louisville and Pittsburgh.
What it means for Miami
Miami adds another talent to the linebacker season, which will see some departures in the position. Former Miami Central linebacker Wesley Bissainthe may stay for one more year,r which will give Marcelin a season to acclimate himself to the position at the college level. Starting defensive end, Rueben Bain also hails from Central High School.
"Seeing Rueben and Wesley and how the community treats them because they are Miami Hurricanes is a big thing for me ...They treat me like family, like I play for them right now."
Stats
Marcelin battled an ankle injury in his senior season but still averaged ten tackles per game in six games. He also recorded 15 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Marcelin has been playing significant snaps since his freshman season and has 24 career sacks.
Pro Comparison - Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen is a fair comparison to what Ezekiel Marcelin can become. They both stand at 6 feet, with Queen being about 25 pounds heavier. Marcelin will put on weight when he gets to Coral Gables officially and is bound to be just as productive.
The four-star backer is a smart player who will only improve with time.
