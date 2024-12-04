The 2025 Class: Athletic four-star LB Kellen Wiley signs with Miami

Many high school players fall under the radar for various reasons, and some do not become a national recruit until their senior season. Such is the case for three-star linebacker Kellen Wiley. The talent from Armwood in the Tampa Bay area was offered after the first game of the 2024 season, and today, on early national signing day, he chose the Hurricanes for his college destination. Wiley chose Miami over Texas, Florida, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Illinois.

What it means for Miami

With decommitments from the linebacker position (Elijah Melendez and Gavin Nix), Miami needed another signee for the position. Wiley is a sideline-to-sideline type of backer who will add depth to a strong position for Miami. Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson was key in Wiley's recruitment. “He’s a great coach, a great recruiter.”

Stats

Wiley was productive in his senior season. He played in 12 games and registered 71 total tackles (41 solo), 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four hurries.

Pro Comparison - Bud Dupree

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.