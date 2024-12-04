The 2025 Class: Athletic four-star LB Kellen Wiley signs with Miami

Many high school players fall under the radar for various reasons, and some do not become a national recruit until their senior season. Such is the case for three-star linebacker Kellen Wiley.
The talent from Armwood in the Tampa Bay area was offered after the first game of the 2024 season, and today, on early national signing day, he chose the Hurricanes for his college destination.
Wiley chose Miami over Texas, Florida, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Illinois.
What it means for Miami
With decommitments from the linebacker position (Elijah Melendez and Gavin Nix), Miami needed another signee for the position.
Wiley is a sideline-to-sideline type of backer who will add depth to a strong position for Miami. Linebackers coach Derek Nicholson was key in Wiley's recruitment.
“He’s a great coach, a great recruiter.”
Stats
Wiley was productive in his senior season. He played in 12 games and registered 71 total tackles (41 solo), 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four hurries.
Pro Comparison - Bud Dupree
Wiley stands at 6'4," packs a punch, and has excellent quickness. Very similar to former first-rounder Bud Dupree, who is of the same height.
Wiley can develop into a top college linebacker and position himself to be drafted in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. He has a relentless motor and is constantly around the football. The Miami staff sees him as the future at middle linebacker.
