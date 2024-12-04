The 2025 Class: Explosive four-star RB Girard Pringle signs with Miami

When running back Girard Pringle committed to the Hurricanes last spring, many questioned the selection. Not anymore. Pringle had an outstanding senior season, displaying his speed and power in every game. Today, Pringle signed with Miami to make it official. The four-star talent chose Miami over Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USF.

What it means for Miami

Miami signs one running back this cycle, and it's probably the only one the staff needed. The Hurricanes have a stacked running back room and expect some departure via the transfer portal. Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle are expected to stay but all others may transfer to other schools. Miami running backs coach Tim Merritt was recruiting Pringle from his time at USF and brought the explosive back to Miami when the switch was made. "Coach Merritt told me that I'll be used around quite a bit," Pringle said. "Used in the slot and running back. That's a big part, so I can show my versatility."

Stats

In Pringle's junior season, he tallied nine 100+ yard games and ran for 1,683 yards in 11 games. He averaged 153 yards rushing per game, scoring 24 touchdowns.

Pro Comparison - Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Ford Field.