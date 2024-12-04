The 2025 Class: Explosive four-star RB Girard Pringle signs with Miami

When running back Girard Pringle committed to the Hurricanes last spring, many questioned the selection.
Not anymore.
Pringle had an outstanding senior season, displaying his speed and power in every game. Today, Pringle signed with Miami to make it official.
The four-star talent chose Miami over Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and USF.
What it means for Miami
Miami signs one running back this cycle, and it's probably the only one the staff needed.
The Hurricanes have a stacked running back room and expect some departure via the transfer portal. Mark Fletcher, Jordan Lyle are expected to stay but all others may transfer to other schools.
Miami running backs coach Tim Merritt was recruiting Pringle from his time at USF and brought the explosive back to Miami when the switch was made.
"Coach Merritt told me that I'll be used around quite a bit," Pringle said. "Used in the slot and running back. That's a big part, so I can show my versatility."
Stats
In Pringle's junior season, he tallied nine 100+ yard games and ran for 1,683 yards in 11 games.
He averaged 153 yards rushing per game, scoring 24 touchdowns.
Pro Comparison - Jahmyr Gibbs
Pringle has a similar skill set to Jahmyr Gibbs, and both have the speed to take it, the distance, and the strength to run between the tackles.
Pringle can also catch the ball out of the backfield well and turn upfield with acceleration.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook