The 2025 Class: Explosive wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw signs with Miami

Miami usually does not have to go too far for an explosive receiver, but three-star Daylyn Upshaw may be well worth the recruiting trips to Alabama. Upshaw picked the Hurricanes over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and UCF.



What it means for Miami

As it's not easy for players to leave South Florida, the same can be said for players in Alabama. Last season, Miami lost out on Alabama native Kevin Riley but got linebackers Cole McConathy and Cam "Bobby" Pruitt to commit to the U. Once again, wide receiver coach Kevin Beard had much to do with his signing. "Coach KB is just a great person. He'll do anything for you. He'll break his back for you."

Stats

Upshaw is a big play waiting to happen. In his senior season, he threw 62 footballs for 1,008 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. He has over 2,500 yards receiving in his career and 34 touchdowns, with an average of 71 yards receiving per game.

Pro Comparison - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.