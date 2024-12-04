The 2025 Class: Explosive wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw signs with Miami

Miami usually does not have to go too far for an explosive receiver, but three-star Daylyn Upshaw may be well worth the recruiting trips to Alabama.
Upshaw picked the Hurricanes over Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and UCF.
What it means for Miami
As it's not easy for players to leave South Florida, the same can be said for players in Alabama. Last season, Miami lost out on Alabama native Kevin Riley but got linebackers Cole McConathy and Cam "Bobby" Pruitt to commit to the U.
Once again, wide receiver coach Kevin Beard had much to do with his signing.
"Coach KB is just a great person. He'll do anything for you. He'll break his back for you."
Stats
Upshaw is a big play waiting to happen. In his senior season, he threw 62 footballs for 1,008 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.
He has over 2,500 yards receiving in his career and 34 touchdowns, with an average of 71 yards receiving per game.
Pro Comparison - Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Upshaw has the ability and versatility to get open from any original starting position. Much like Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Upshaw can take it the distance at any time.
Upshaw is already a great route runner and will only improve while learning from Beard.
