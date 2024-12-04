The 2025 Class: Four-star OG Max Buchanan signs with Miami

Four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan gained much recruiting attention in the 2024 calendar year. He had a stout performance in the Rivals Camp in Miami, and the Hurricanes did well in keeping his attention in his recruiting process from that point forward. Buchanan committed to the Hurricanes at the Rivals five-star event and stuck with the U through signing day. Buchanan chose the Canes over Clemson, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, and UCF.

What it means for Miami

Buchanan fits the prototype that Canes tries to build on the offensive line. Buchanan is aggressive and has quick feet to keep up with both inside and outside pass rushes. He is also a mauler in the run game. Miami is due to lose a couple of players from its offensive line (Jalen Rivers, Zach Carpenter), and the depth is needed. "Miami has been amazing," Buchanan said. "I love the relationship we have built, and they just keep showing how much they think I can play early down there."



Pro Comparison - Brandon Scherff

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff (68) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.