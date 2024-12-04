The 2025 Class: Four-star QB Luke Nickel signs with Miami

Quarterback is the most critical position on the football field, and Miami did well in receiving its pledge from four-star Luke Nickel early in his process. The pro-style QB signed with Miami on Wednesday and committed to the Hurricanes in August of 2023.
Nickel chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Louisville, and Georgia.
What it means for Miami
Nickel is a pinpoint passer who will go through all of his progressions and generally stays in the pocket. The signing sets the standard for the class as offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson believes in Nickel's talent.
"It's been incredible, obviously," Nickel said of his relationship with Dawson. "Me and him have a great relationship. I can't even describe it in words. Having that connection, we feel comfortable with each other. Having that connection is really special."
The Georgia quarterback trains with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton in the offseason, fine-tuning his craft.
Nickel is well-liked by his peers, and players seem to galvanize around him because of his leadership skills. He will push third-string QB Judd Anderson for reps right away.
Stats
Nickel has nearly 10,000 yards passing in three years at Milton, GA. In his senior season, he totaled 3,033 yards in 13 games with 66 completion percentage. He's thrown for 36 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Nickel has also scored 13 rushing touchdowns in his high school career.
Pro Comparison - Kirk Cousins
Nickel has all of the tools to develop into an elite passer on the next level. He can make every throw and has some athletic ability to gain yards if needed.
His build and play are very similar to that of NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, and he may very well develop into one of the best quarterbacks the program has seen.
