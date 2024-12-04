The 2025 Class: Four-star TE Brock Schott signs with Miami

Most Big Ten country prospects for most usually stay in Big Ten country. That is not the case with coveted tight end Brock Schott. The four-star from Indiana signed with Miami on Wednesday.
Schott picked Miami over Auburn, Ohio State, and Florida State.
What it means for Miami
Schott is an uber-talented who moves exceptionally well for his size. He can be lined in the slot or out wide, causing mismatches.
He moves very similarly to Elijah Arroyo and perhaps could compete for reps as soon as next year.
"I'm really excited to get here in January," Schott said. "I just love the coaching staff, I just love everything about the program."
Stats
In four years of high school, Schott recorded 101 receptions for 1,717 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 39 yards receiving per game.
Pro Comparison - Sam LaPorta
Schott's ability to turn up the field with authority jumps off the tape. He is part of the new wave of tight ends who can catch the ball well in traffic and turn small gains into large ones.
He has a very similar build to Sam LaPorta, who displays that same ability and is relatively the same size. Laporta made the pro bowl last season.
