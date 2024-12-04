The 2025 Class: Four-star TE Brock Schott signs with Miami

Most Big Ten country prospects for most usually stay in Big Ten country. That is not the case with coveted tight end Brock Schott . The four-star from Indiana signed with Miami on Wednesday.

Schott is an uber-talented who moves exceptionally well for his size. He can be lined in the slot or out wide, causing mismatches.

He moves very similarly to Elijah Arroyo and perhaps could compete for reps as soon as next year.

"I'm really excited to get here in January," Schott said. "I just love the coaching staff, I just love everything about the program."