The 2025 Class: Four-star Wide Receiver Josh Moore signs with Miami

Many wondered if Miami would land multiple wide receivers for the 2025 class, as Daylyn Upshaw was the lone standing commitment at the receiver position going into the 2024 football season. Joshua Moore's commitment in early October eased the speculation. Moore signed with Miami on Wednesday.
The 6'4", 200-plus pounder was initially committed to Florida in the summer but eventually chose Miami over the Gators, Florida State, and Georgia.
What it means for Miami
Moore's pledge continues to establish a South Florida wide receiver pipeline that was established before the Mario Cristobal era. Moore joins Malachi Toney as a local wide receiver talent who elected to stay close to home.
Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard is perceived by Moore as the best to develop for the next level.
"I just love what Miami is doing," Moore said. "Coach KB is the best to develop me and make me the NFL star I want to be."
The signing adds much-needed size for the wide receiver position, as Isaiah Horton is the only receiver on the roster with a similar build.
Stats
During Moore's junior season, the four-star registered 50 receptions for 835 yards, scoring nine touchdowns.
Pro Comparison - Christian Watson
Christian Watson and Josh Moore are 6'4" and weigh over 200 pounds. Both use their bodies to create separation and out-duel defenders for the football in the air.
Also, similar with the two, both, despite their size, can be deep-ball threats. Moore can blow his opposition and muscle his way for the football making him an all-round receiver who can be lined up in a variety of ways.
