The 2025 Class: Hybrid defender Herbert Scroggins III signs with Miami

Versatile players are what fit the mold for this Hurricane coaching staff. Players who can play multiple positions are ideal for any program, and Miami landed a signing from one of the more versatile players in the 2025 class in Herbert Scroggins III. "Third" chose the Hurricanes over the Auburn Tigers.

What it means for Miami

Scroggins have tremendous pass-rushing ability and can cover in space. He will likely be used as a hybrid defensive end and outside linebacker. His versatility will give Miami options on just how to utilize his talents. It will be yet another opportunity for defensive line coach Jason Taylor to develop a player to the next level. "Being coached by a Hall of Famer, you don't see that every day," Scroggins said. "Having him get you better and make it to the league. You can do it at the University of Miami." Scroggins comes from a military school that emphasizes discipline.

Stats

In his senior season, Scroggins totaled 86 tackles, 17 for loss, 21 sacks, and 14 hurries. He has recorded 266 tackles, 43.5 tackles for loss, 43.5 sacks, and 34 hurries in three years of high school.

Pro Comparison - Bradley Chubb

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the second half against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.