The 2025 Class: Local DL talent Donta Simpson signs with Miami

Miami does not have to go far to find big-time talent. One of the country's most successful high school programs, Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), has big-time players who make big-time plays at virtually every position. New Miami signee Donta Simpson will stay home for his college years as he signed with Miami on Wednesday. The 6'3" 280-plus pounder is a base in the middle of the defensive line that can be disruptive against the run or pass. Simpson chose the Hurricanes over Maryland and Illinois.

Advertisement

What it means for Miami

Miami continues to tap into local powerhouse programs, and with the signing of Simpson, the relationship with Chaminade-Madonna continues to build. He was an under-the-radar prospect who earned an offer from Miami during its cookout last summer. Soon after, he flipped his commitment to the Hurricanes. Miami needed a defensive tackle in the class as the Canes missed on several top-tier prospects like Jarquez Carter and Elijah Griffin. Miami was lucky to find a talent like Simpson in its backyard, who has a high ceiling. "I love the campus and it would feel great to put on for the city."

Stats

In seven games in his senior season, Simpson recorded 35 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Pro Comparison - Calijah Kancey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) run on the field against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome.