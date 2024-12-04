The 2025 Class: Local Four-star Bryce Fitzgerald commits to Miami

The Miami defensive backs' performance this season made the need to add quality depth at defensive back more apparent. One step toward adding that quality depth is the signing of local four-star Bryce Fitzgerald. The talent from Mario Cristobal's alma mater can play various positions. The 6'1," nearly 200-pounder signed with Miami over Florida, Florida State and LSU.

What it means for Miami

Fitzgerald has plenty of versatility, having played offense and defense in high school. He adds to a loaded 2025 DB class for the Hurricanes, but he could also play wide receiver. The get also continues a pipeline from Columbus to Miami. The Hurricanes should have three players on its roster from Cristobal's alma mater of Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal (Daylen Russell, Ryan Rodriguez) and Fitzgerald. "That's a dream come true," Fitzgerald told Rivals. "I think I can come in and play a little bit my freshman year. I know for sure I'll be on the field my sophomore year."

Stats

In his senior year, Fitzgerald tallied 18 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Fitzgerald registered two interceptions, three passes defended, and ten total tackles on defense.

Pro Comparison - Tyson Campbell

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) breaks up a pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium.