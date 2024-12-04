The 2025 Class: Local Four-star Bryce Fitzgerald commits to Miami

The Miami defensive backs' performance this season made the need to add quality depth at defensive back more apparent. One step toward adding that quality depth is the signing of local four-star Bryce Fitzgerald. The talent from Mario Cristobal's alma mater can play various positions.
The 6'1," nearly 200-pounder signed with Miami over Florida, Florida State and LSU.
What it means for Miami
Fitzgerald has plenty of versatility, having played offense and defense in high school.
He adds to a loaded 2025 DB class for the Hurricanes, but he could also play wide receiver.
The get also continues a pipeline from Columbus to Miami. The Hurricanes should have three players on its roster from Cristobal's alma mater of Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal (Daylen Russell, Ryan Rodriguez) and Fitzgerald.
"That's a dream come true," Fitzgerald told Rivals. "I think I can come in and play a little bit my freshman year. I know for sure I'll be on the field my sophomore year."
Stats
In his senior year, Fitzgerald tallied 18 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns. Fitzgerald registered two interceptions, three passes defended, and ten total tackles on defense.
Pro Comparison - Tyson Campbell
Fitzgerald compares to another South Florida talent in the NFL, Tyson Campbell. Both have very similar frames and excel at man coverage.
But both can also play that ball-hawking safety role to track the football in the air. It will be interesting to see how Fitzgerald is used on the next level, but one thing's for sure is that he adds quality depth wherever he plays.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook