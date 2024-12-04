The 2025 Class: Local four-star DB Amari Wallace signs with Miami

Miami struggled to stop the pass in the 2024 season, but the Hurricanes are hoping an infusion of local talent can help solve some of those issues. One of those talents, Amari Wallace, played his high school ball at nearby Miami Central and decided to sign with the hometown team on Wednesday. Wallace chose the Hurricanes over Alabama, Louisville, LSU, and Penn State.

What it means for Miami

The signing continues to establish a pipeline from one of the most successful prep programs in the entire country. Wallace suffered a season-ending leg injury just before his senior season, but the support from the staff caused the blue-chip DB never to waver. There is a belief in the staff of Wallace, who has been recruiting Wallace for many years, and Wallace believes in the program. "Home is where the heart is," Wallace said. "And I was born and raised in the county of Dade."

Stats

In three seasons, Wallace tallied 73 total tackles (22 solo), six interceptions and 11 passes defended. He also blocked two punts.

Pro Comparison - Trent McDuffie

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) is introduced against the Miami Dolphins prior to a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.