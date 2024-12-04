The 2025 Class: Local four-star DB Chris Ewald signs with Miami

Finding a lockdown corner is critical when building a championship roster. Miami got a signing from a local talent with the potential to be that on the college level. Four-star corner Chris Ewald Jr. signed with Miami on Wednesday after committing to the Canes last June.
Ewald chose the Hurricanes over Michigan, Georgia, and Louisville. Ewald was previously committed to the Wolverines.
What it means for Miami
Miami continues to build on the pipeline from local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna with the signing of Ewald. Last season, Miami signed players from the High school prep school (Zaquan Patterson and Jo Jo Trader).
Miami desperately needs shutdown cornerbacks, and Ewald adds quality depth to the position. He would need to put on some weight, but his ceiling is through the roof, as he is technically sound.
"The program is changing and is going back to the tradition of Hurricane football," Ewald said. "I just feel like it's the best fit for me to help me improve and go to where I want to be at in the future."
Stats
Ewald has 48 career pass deflections since playing as a freshman, seven interceptions, and 135 tackles.
Pro Comparison - L' Jarius Sneed
Ewald sticks to receivers like glue and focuses on the football when in the air. He has a similar frame to L' Jarius Sneed and has the big play potential to make it to the next level.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook