The 2025 Class: Massive OL Demetrius Campbell signs with Miami

Size matters for the Miami Hurricanes staff when building the offensive line. Miami added a sizable addition to its class with the signing of Demetrius Campbell, a product of Orlando, FL.
What it means for Miami
There is a significant difference in size from the talent brought into the program in prior years, but Campbell has both the size and underrated skill to make an impact at the next level.
Campbell appreciated how the Miami staff treated him throughout the recruiting process.
"They took more of a family approach in recruiting. It made me feel really comfortable with them and believe in them."
Pro Comparison - Daniel Faalele
There aren't many 6'8" offensive linemen in the NFL, but Daniel Faalele has a similar style to Campbell.
Both have quicker feet than their height suggests, and both will continue to be important players on their offensive lines.
Faalele is in his third season with the Baltimore Ravens.
