The 2025 Class: Massive OL Demetrius Campbell signs with Miami

Size matters for the Miami Hurricanes staff when building the offensive line. Miami added a sizable addition to its class with the signing of Demetrius Campbell, a product of Orlando, FL. Campbell chose the Hurricanes over Rutgers and UCF.

What it means for Miami

There is a significant difference in size from the talent brought into the program in prior years, but Campbell has both the size and underrated skill to make an impact at the next level. Campbell appreciated how the Miami staff treated him throughout the recruiting process. "They took more of a family approach in recruiting. It made me feel really comfortable with them and believe in them."

Pro Comparison - Daniel Faalele

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (77) looks on before a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.