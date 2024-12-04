The 2025 Class: No. 1 ranked center SJ Alofaituli signs with Miami

Miami has prioritized the trenches since the Mario Cristobal era started, especially on the offensive line. That tradition continues with the solid building block of SJ Alofaituli.
The technically sound prospect is the number one center in the country. He signed with Miami on Wednesday.
What it means for Miami
Alofaituli should serve as a pillar of protection for future quarterbacks at the U. The Hurricanes program is now looked upon as a program that can develop offensive linemen to the next level as pro bowler Penei Sewell learned to become a pro under head coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
"Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal, they've been doing this offensive line thing for a minute," Alofaituli said. "The coaching staff showed me and my family how the [Miami] family was. They treat us as a family all the time."
Miami also has landed players from powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Nevada for the second consecutive year (Elija Lofton).
Pro Comparison - Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum has developed into one of the best centers in the National Football League, and Alofaituli has the potential to develop into that type of player.
Both are aggressive in getting to the second level in the run game and steady in pass protection. Linderbaum made his first pro bowl last season.
