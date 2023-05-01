The competition in Miami's defensive back room elevates with Davis addition
Bringing in players via the transfer portal is the way of the college football world nowadays. So in order to keep up with the times to improve Miami's football team, the Hurricanes added cornerback Jaden Davis via transfer Monday evening.
Davis brings a wealth of experience playing four years at Oklahoma playing in 47 games and starting in 22. He also is a willing tackler who registered 65 total tackles last season for the Sooners.
So what does this mean for the defensive back room at Miami?
Davonte Brown and Daryl Porter Jr. looked impressive this spring and seemingly will be the number one and number two cornerbacks for the Hurricanes come fall. Given Miami's newfound culture, there will be an open competition for all the starting cornerback spots.
If Brown and Porter hold serve at their positions there will certainly be a fierce competition for the nickel spot with Te'Cory Couch.
It will be tough to knock Couch out of the starting lineup, a player that started all 12 games for Miami finishing the season with 37 total tackles (32 solo), one tackle for loss, and six PBUs, which ranked second on the team.
Let's not also forget about sixth-year senior Terry Roberts, the Iowa transfer that brings a ton of experience into the room who played in 33 games and had 47 tackles and two interceptions with the Hawkeyes.
Couch is due for a breakout season who will be coached by defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae for a second straight season. In addition to Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey being selected for the NFL draft, Addae also helped to develop Lewis Cine, Antione Winfield, Kelee Ringo, and Christopher Smith to get to the league while he was the DBs coach at Georgia.
The addition of Davis solidifies a unit that will compete on a very high level for the Hurricanes while young players like Chris Graves, Jaden Harris, Damari Brown, and Robert Stafford will learn from some savvy veterans.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook