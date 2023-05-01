Bringing in players via the transfer portal is the way of the college football world nowadays. So in order to keep up with the times to improve Miami's football team, the Hurricanes added cornerback Jaden Davis via transfer Monday evening. Davis brings a wealth of experience playing four years at Oklahoma playing in 47 games and starting in 22. He also is a willing tackler who registered 65 total tackles last season for the Sooners.

So what does this mean for the defensive back room at Miami? Davonte Brown and Daryl Porter Jr. looked impressive this spring and seemingly will be the number one and number two cornerbacks for the Hurricanes come fall. Given Miami's newfound culture, there will be an open competition for all the starting cornerback spots. If Brown and Porter hold serve at their positions there will certainly be a fierce competition for the nickel spot with Te'Cory Couch.

