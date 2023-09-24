The five most valuable players in Miami's win over Temple
There were many standout players from Miami's 41-7 win over Temple, but these five players stood out the most.
Tyler Van Dyke
The Miami signal-caller is looking more and more comfortable every week. Tyler Van Dyke made some big throws, connecting on four throws of 20 yards or more Saturday.
He kept the defense honest in the zone-read game, keeping the football for a 37-yard run, to with his 220 yards passing in the air.
Probably what's more impressive about TVD is his ability to take care of the football. He's gone three straight games without throwing an interception or losing a fumble. He completed 71 percent of his passes and threw for three scores on the day.
Miami will have a chance to win every game if he remains in this top form. He tied Craig Erickson for 8th all-time with his 46th career touchdown.
Te'Cory Couch
You are named as one of the MVPs when you get multiple interceptions in a game. Te'Cory Couch added two to his season's total and now has three on the year - leading the team. His three picks are also tied for first in the country. Couch's career has been up and down, but this year, it seems to be on the trajectory up as he is showing premier ball skills.
Couch was also third on the team in tackles with three and had a pass breakup that could have been his third pick of the game.
Leonard Taylor
Leonard Taylor's presence showed up in a big way on Saturday. He registered two total tackles (two solo), one sack, one tackle for loss, and a QB hurry. Taylor consistently penetrated the Temple offensive line, disrupting almost every snap from his defensive tackle position.
He received the highest grade from Pro Football Focus in overall defense and creating pressure.
Francisco Mauigoa
Francisco Mauigoa continues to increase his value week to week. According to Pro Football Focus, Mauigoa scored in the top three in run defense, creating pressure and coverage. He registered three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup on the day. Mauigoa has a high motor that just won't stop.
Henry Parrish
Running back Henry Parrish was relentless against Temple. He consistently gashed the Owl defense for big chunk yards. Parrish notched 137 yards and a touchdown rushing getting 8.7 per attempt.
He unfortunately ended the day with an apparent shoulder injury and may miss the Georgia Tech game after this week's bye.
Bonus: Javion Cohen
When the offense runs for 323 yards, that means kudos to the offensive line. The most impressive big man in the run game was Javion Cohen. The guard was the highest-graded run-blocker, according to PFF, and constantly got out on pulls to deliver crushing blocks. He had a stellar day and continues to build on a solid season.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook