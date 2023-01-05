Three former Miami Hurricane standouts in the National Football League are finalists for the enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the announcement Wednesday night of the Finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Hall’s Class of 2023: Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Hester and Johnson are in their second year of eligibility, while Wayne is in his fourth. The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2023; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. The Finalists in the Modern-Era Player category were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from the list of 129 nominees named in September that was reduced to 28 Semifinalists on Nov. 22. The Class of 2023 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 9 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Phoenix on NFL Network, NBC and Peacock.

Why Devin Hester Should Be In

Selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Hester is considered the greatest return specialist in NFL history, setting records for most punt returns for touchdowns (14), and total special teams touchdowns (20 – 5 kickoffs, 14 punts, 1 missed field goal). He was a four-time Pro Bowler in his 11 seasons with the Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks. Hester ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the 2007 Super Bowl held at what is now named Hard Rock Stadium, the home stadium for the Miami Hurricanes. The 92-yard kick return at the time was the earliest lead in super bowl history (14 seconds).

Why Andre Johnson Should Be In

Johnson, finished his career with 1,062 catches for 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was a four-time All-Pro selection (2006, 2008-09, 2012) and seven-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014). He is the Houston Texans' all-time leader in nearly every receiving category including career receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64), and 100-yard games (51). Johnson also holds numerous individual game records for the Texans, including most receptions (14), receiving yards (273), and receiving touchdowns (three) in a game.

Why Reggie Wayne Should Be in

Wayne finished his NFL career tenth all-time in career receptions, tenth all-time in receiving yards, and 24th in career touchdown receptions. His eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons are tied for the most in franchise history with the Indianapolis Colts. In 14 seasons with Indianapolis, Wayne played in 211 games (197 starts), which is the most games played in franchise history, and tallied 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. In the playoffs, Wayne ranks in the top 10 in league history in receptions (fifth), receiving yards (seventh), and receiving touchdowns (tied-10th). He helped the Colts win a Super Bowl in 2007 scoring the first touchdown for his team with a 53-yard reception.