1. A rivalry renewed - on and off the field.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown runs against the FSU defense in last season's game. (USA Today Sports Images)

This historic rivalry game is about as close all-time as it gets. Miami leads the series 35-32, but the last two matchups have been won by Florida State. The stakes are huge in this one, with the ‘Noles checking in at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Since it’s such a big game, coach Mike Norvell and his staff are going all out with recruiting visitors this weekend. Two of the biggest flip targets anywhere in the country will be on campus as Ohio State wide receiver commit Jeremiah Smith and Texas A&M wide receiver commit Cam Coleman are both slated to be in Tallahassee. They will be tough pulls, but Norvell and company keep swinging and it doesn’t hurt to get them on campus. Armondo Blount, a recent five-star flip to Florida State, is also scheduled to be back on campus. There is still a lot of buzz about Miami trying to win back his pledge, so getting him around the staff and recruits is big. Florida State will also host a bevy of 2025 prospects that are coveted players. Defensive ends Zion Grady and Amaree Williams will be in town, as will Alabama wide receiver commit Jaime Ffrench. A number of these players are also targets for the rival Hurricanes. It’s a unique situation that Florida State finds itself in. It can improve its own position with several key recruits while also damaging a key rival. That can be accomplished with a good weekend and the third straight win in the series. RELATED: Jamari Howard picks FSU | This weekend's biggest visits

2. Are we witnessing Saban’s best coaching job?

Nick Saban (AP Images)

3. Is the top uncommitted 2024 player in Georgia leaning Colorado?

KingJoseph Edwards