Three-Point Stance: Vanderbilt's staying power, LSU-Texas A&M, Miami

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has thoughts on Vanderbilt's staying power, an underrated rivalry in the SEC and Miami's opportunity this weekend.





1. VANDERBILT HAS STAYING POWER

Diego Pavia (Photo by © Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

One of my favorite storylines of this college football season so far has been the emergence of Vanderbilt under Clark Lea. Usually, fans and administrators are quick to dismiss a coach rather than give them the time to build the program's infrastructure in their vision – and one with staying power. This season, we’re seeing Vanderbilt take another step forward on the field as well as on the recruiting trail. It staved off SEC competition and others trying to flip long-time commitment Carson Lawrence, one of the most talented safeties in not only in Tennessee, but in the country, having a stellar season at Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School. This week as the Commodores host Texas, they’re bringing in multiple blue-chip recruits from around the state and the Southeast, which is not something we're accustomed to hearing about Vanderbilt in recent memory. This college football season has brought on more parity among teams than any season in recent memory, which includes a lot of usual suspects taking a step closer to the median and some traditional underdogs ascending. I get the sense that Vanderbilt is one of those ascending programs.

2. LSU-TEXAS A&M IS ONE OF THE BEST UNDERRATED RIVALRIES

Brian Kelly (Photo by © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Over the past couple of years since the Aggies moved into the SEC, their annual contest against LSU has brought some blockbusters. These two programs share recruiting territories and they shared an affinity for Jimbo Fisher. Speaking of, this rivalry has included big personalities of head coaches such as Fisher, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron, Brian, Kelly and now Mike Elko, as well as outstanding talent up and down both rosters. It screams for good football and bad blood. LSU 's courting of Fisher was one prominent storyline hovering over this rivalry for years. There was also the seven-overtime thriller, which gave Texas A&M its first win over LSU since 1995 and featured the most points in a single game. Even last year's showdown in which the Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels had to roar back late to lead LSU to victory made for good television. This season's showdown features two teams in the top 15 of the AP poll and two teams squarely in the mix in the SEC and the College Football Playoff race again this season.

3. MIAMI COULD MAKE A STATEMENT AGAINST FLORIDA STATE

Cam Ward (Photo by © Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)