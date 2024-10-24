Three-Point Stance: Vanderbilt's staying power, LSU-Texas A&M, Miami

in other news
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Florida State
Discussion about Miami's upcoming rivalry game against Florida State
Cam Ward tops mid-season All-America transfer team
Rivals.com Midseason Transfer All-America Team: Offense
Miami making four-star DB Shamar Arnoux a top priority
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Activity picking up with signing day six weeks away
Video: Film Review - Miami Football Vs. Louisville
Detailed film review of Miami's 52-45 win over Louisville
Cam Ward named Maxwell Award Player of the Week
Senior Ward garners Maxwell Player of the Week honors
Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has thoughts on Vanderbilt's staying power, an underrated rivalry in the SEC and Miami's opportunity this weekend.
MORE THREE-POINT STANCE: Penn State, Michigan OL recruiting, Nebraska
1. VANDERBILT HAS STAYING POWER
One of my favorite storylines of this college football season so far has been the emergence of Vanderbilt under Clark Lea. Usually, fans and administrators are quick to dismiss a coach rather than give them the time to build the program's infrastructure in their vision – and one with staying power. This season, we’re seeing Vanderbilt take another step forward on the field as well as on the recruiting trail. It staved off SEC competition and others trying to flip long-time commitment Carson Lawrence, one of the most talented safeties in not only in Tennessee, but in the country, having a stellar season at Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School.
This week as the Commodores host Texas, they’re bringing in multiple blue-chip recruits from around the state and the Southeast, which is not something we're accustomed to hearing about Vanderbilt in recent memory. This college football season has brought on more parity among teams than any season in recent memory, which includes a lot of usual suspects taking a step closer to the median and some traditional underdogs ascending. I get the sense that Vanderbilt is one of those ascending programs.
2. LSU-TEXAS A&M IS ONE OF THE BEST UNDERRATED RIVALRIES
Over the past couple of years since the Aggies moved into the SEC, their annual contest against LSU has brought some blockbusters. These two programs share recruiting territories and they shared an affinity for Jimbo Fisher. Speaking of, this rivalry has included big personalities of head coaches such as Fisher, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron, Brian, Kelly and now Mike Elko, as well as outstanding talent up and down both rosters. It screams for good football and bad blood.
LSU 's courting of Fisher was one prominent storyline hovering over this rivalry for years. There was also the seven-overtime thriller, which gave Texas A&M its first win over LSU since 1995 and featured the most points in a single game. Even last year's showdown in which the Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels had to roar back late to lead LSU to victory made for good television. This season's showdown features two teams in the top 15 of the AP poll and two teams squarely in the mix in the SEC and the College Football Playoff race again this season.
3. MIAMI COULD MAKE A STATEMENT AGAINST FLORIDA STATE
Miami is a three-touchdown favorite going into this weekend's showdown against in-state rival Florida State. If I would’ve told you that in August, you would’ve walked away from the conversation right then and there. Mike Norvell has lifted Florida State back into the conversation as one of college football‘s best programs, but this year is not its year. Conversely, Miami has continued to take steps in the right direction leading into this undefeated breakout season for Mario Cristobal, and Cam Ward is a glaring reason why. Another is the development of this team and talent-infused roster since Cristobal's arrival.
Miami, of course, is going to load the house with blue-chippers for this game. In-state recruits saw Miami take down Florida in the opener and now Cristobal and the Hurricanes have another massive opportunity at their hands to wow several in the crowd, including many Florida State commits as well as other four- and five-star recruits committed to Ohio State, LSU, USC and more in this one.
