Three Predictions: Clemson, Miami, Larry Miles

Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. has three predictions on Clemson's recruiting efforts in Florida, Miami's continued success at Chaminade-Madonna High School and four-star receiver Larry Miles.

1. CLEMSON WILL STRIKE AGAIN SOON IN FLORIDA.

The Tigers are not only America's hottest recruiting program right now, securing seven commitments over the last seven days, but they are dominating in the state of Florida in the meantime. Clemson landed a trio of touted Floridians in the recruiting run to kick off the month, including top-100 overall recruits Naeem Burroughs, Grant Wise and Chancellor Barclay. The run pushed Dabo Swinney's program to the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. The run isn't over in the Sunshine State, as is typical for any elite Clemson class. Another pair of visitors who were in town for the commitment weekend remain on the board, yet the Tigers sit higher on their list. Kaiden Hall has a return trip to Alabama upcoming and the local Florida State Seminoles are desperate to keep him home, but buzz for Clemson hit an apex on the latest trip and now a decision could some sooner than initially considered. Down in Sarasota, Cardinal Mooney defensive lineman Elijah Golden was in town and picked up the offer. Now talks of an official visit to Death Valley are picking up. Clemson is also in the thick of it for Floridians Jasen Lopez, Javian Mallory and Danny Odem – all national recruits.



2. CHAMINADE-MADONNA-TO-MIAMI PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE.

Speaking of Jasen Lopez, Clemson is in line for a visit after his latest unofficial trip to Miami. Florida State and others are also working on the two-sport star, but Miami has prioritized him as long as any program and it's starting to look like the Hurricanes are easily the team to beat in this race. Now he is steady on taking additional trips before a decision is to be finalized, but it could take something outside of the box to push Miami down the list here. Lopez to Miami would also continue to push the pipeline the Hurricanes have with state power Chaminade-Madonna High School in nearby Hollywood, Fla. Joshisa Trader was the key get in 2024, UM landed defensive back Chris Ewald from the Lions program last cycle and now Miami looks great for Lopez in the 2026 group (though it would also love to add five-star CMHS running back Derrek Cooper as well). Not only is Lopez individually coveted, but Mario Cristobal has made a point to work the pipeline programs in Dade and Broward County in his work to bring The U 'back.'

3. THE FIELD OVER MIAMI FOR BLUE-CHIP SLOT LARRY MILES.

