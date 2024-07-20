Top-100 DB Jaboree Antoine commits to Miami over LSU
One of the best in The Boot is heading to The U.
Jaboree Antoine, the No. 8-ranked safety in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class out of New Iberia (La.) Westgate High School, committed to Miami over LSU on Saturday. He told Rivals his recruitment is officially shut down.
The top-100 prospect who is a playmaker on both sides of the ball loved his fit in Coral Gables after multiple trips down to South Florida this year, including his official visit last month.
"It was tough, especially being a hometown kid picking over LSU. It's been tough going into this, but the relationships I've built with the coaching staff at Miami were unmatched," Antoine told Rivals. "I know I'll be able to play early and fit in perfectly with their scheme. With Coach (Lance) Guidry's scheme, I'll be able to fit in and make plays."
Antoine, the No. 95 player in the Rivals250, felt comfortable heading out of state after growing more familiar with the culture at Miami this off-season.
He views the Hurricanes as a program destined to contend under this coaching staff.
"I love what they're building at Miami," Antoine started. "They're coming back up and they're on the rise. On my visit, all of my questions were answered. They were consistent the entire time and never said anything to push me the wrong way. That's one of the biggest things about it."
"There's something the energy and the determinations the players and the coaches have for the game," he asserted. "They're determined to win."
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back was recruited by Guidry and Chevis Jackson, whose youthful energy and approach resonated well with Antoine and his family throughout his process.
"The biggest thing for me going into it was being recruited as a player and a person, too," Antoine said. "It's not just about football but a development standpoint and who can get me to the next level."