One of the best in The Boot is heading to The U.

Jaboree Antoine, the No. 8-ranked safety in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class out of New Iberia (La.) Westgate High School, committed to Miami over LSU on Saturday. He told Rivals his recruitment is officially shut down.

The top-100 prospect who is a playmaker on both sides of the ball loved his fit in Coral Gables after multiple trips down to South Florida this year, including his official visit last month.

"It was tough, especially being a hometown kid picking over LSU. It's been tough going into this, but the relationships I've built with the coaching staff at Miami were unmatched," Antoine told Rivals. "I know I'll be able to play early and fit in perfectly with their scheme. With Coach (Lance) Guidry's scheme, I'll be able to fit in and make plays."