MIAMI -- Several of the top high school football teams in Miami-Dade County invited programs from all over the state to help kick off the 2024 football season during the inaugural 'Miami Super Showdown.' Rivals was on hand for multiple showcase games over the weekend, so here are key takeaways from well-known prospects and new names to know alike.

Class of 2025

The longtime Miami commitment showed up in Canes cleats and gloves, also with an orange towel, while kicking off his senior season close to his collegiate home. But his play would command attention thereafter, as he looked like a well-rounded back in the process. Against a stout Miami (Fla.) Norland front, Pringle showcased a steadiness and power at an impressive level relative to his size. Of course he also showcased that elite speed, sealing the win with an 80-yard touchdown run en route to a performance in which Pringle put together about 200 yards from scrimmage.

A summer pledge to Georgia, Williams made his Armwood High debut and flashed along the way. Not only did he haul in a score, but he showcased better-than-expected run after the catch skill both as a wideout and a return man, proving he isn't easy to corral at around 200 pounds. Williams has a long stride that can cover ground in a hurry, leading to chunk plays to his name on Saturday. The impressive frame and physicality seems fitting for SEC football, and his energy both before and during the game matched the talent.

The breakout prospect from the weekend may have been Wiley Jr., who transferred to Armwood from nearby Hillsboro High School in Tampa. Kicking off just his second year of football at a head-turning 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Wiley commanded attention based on the pop he brought to south Florida. Recruited as an edge because of his frame and multi-sport background (track and field), Wiley looked vert comfortable working downhill from the second level and he prefers working off the ball as well. The explosiveness and instincts are off the charts here, something that may uptick his recruitment going forward. For now, ACC programs like North Carolina, Louisville and Syracuse are among those in best position to contend for the senior.

White, like Williams, made the move to Armwood High and impressed in his Hawk debut. Comfortable on the move, he was the sideline-to-sideline 'backer making plays at all three levels against 2023 state runner-up Miami (Fla.) Norland. He changes direction with function and can close on ball carriers in a hurry. White also proved aware, making plays in the backfield after quick play diagnosis and in the passing game alike, where he snagged an interception off of a deflection in the big win. UCF looks like it may have a three-down prospect on the commitment list with a college-ready build, too.

The do-it-all talent showcased as much on Saturday, lining up at quarterback, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and at other spots on special teams. Dean scored an offensive touchdown and looked fluid working in space on defense, leading the Hawks to several turnovers in the big win. In addition to the versatility and impressive stamina on a scorching-hot day that saw many players bow out due to cramping, Dean held his competitive edge as perhaps the heart and soul of the new-look Hawks. On the recruiting front, he won't be off the board long as LSU and Louisville look to be the primary contenders battling for an in-season commitment.

It was an early start for Cardinal Newman High on Saturday, making a trip down to Dade County before sunrise ahead of the morning kickoff, and on the field it was Frechette who commanded the most attention. A massive two-way talent who made punishing plays as both an offensive and defensive lineman, including a down-the-field pancake so dominant it warranted a penalty, the recent FIU commitment looks like a steal for the program. Many onlookers became curious about new schools entering the race for Frechette after seeing his combination of size, strength and motor on a day not built for 300-plus pounders. He also has good length relative to the frame, enough to potentially push him to tackle at the next level. If not, the guard floor is strong with the raw, yet powerful blocker.

Despite Homestead (Fla.) High shutting out Newman High, the visiting defense held their own throughout this one. The Broncos were under fire in the passing game for most of the morning, thanks for King working well off the edge. A bit of a tweener from a size standpoint, he is coming off of a 20-plus sack junior season and looks to be in midseason form in mid August. King worked multiple tackles for loss in this one, including a sack, as he beat tackles with both speed and power. There was some force upon contact, too, for the uncommitted senior with Group of 5 offers to his name. King is also a top 50 performer in both shotput and discuss among Floridians.

Class of 2026

Great size, athleticism and football IQ have the positional debate moving forward for Hughley, who is the starting quarterback for Newman. He looked fluid on the move and showcased plenty of toughness against a stout defense, but we may not be closer to a positional designation for the four-star. Hughley has the look of a wide receiver or safety with his great length, but he continues to spin it well in his current position, too. We can see him becoming a true outside threat on offense while the range and savvy could make for a classic center field safety down the line.

The Rock jokes aside, the junior linebacker was the most steady player on the field during Saturday's opening game. Johnson has great length and command as the man in the middle of the Broncos defense, leading the team to a shutout win on his watch. He made plays in the backfield, including multiple sacks on the athletic Jyron Hughley, showcasing great closing speed and control to tackle in space. Johnson's instincts were on display, too, as he racked up double-digit tackles near the line of scrimmage. As he continues to fill out, the 2026 standout could become one of the more coveted defenders in south Florida.

Command, control and poise come to mind in seeing Bruch at work for the first time in person. The tall and lean quarterback is asked to do a lot in the Armwood attack, from motions to ball-handling in option looks, and he executed well at just about every stop against the defending state runner-up. Brush kicked off the afternoon with a pair of rushing scores and he proved accurate as a passer thereafter, not only making smart decisions but executing with efficiency. It looked very easy at times for the junior, especially with new teammate Tyler Williams on the outside, so the breakout campaign could be underway for Brush. Troy and Western Michigan are the first two offers in but they won't be the last.

One of the can't-miss prospects on hand over the weekend was the tall and lean pass rusher. Harris is one of the more raw prospects in this feature, but he has physical traits and mental traits that college coaches can soon rally behind. Of course the frame speaks for itself, but he has some twitch to go along with it, with a nice first step and great extension. Thereafter, we loved the motor Harris displayed despite the near triple-digit temperature in Miami. He was in pursuit on routine when he wasn't on the play side and made some stops at the second level as a result. Once he fills out and adds to his technical bag, Harris could become a late-riser to track in the class of 2026.

Class of 2027