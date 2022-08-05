Transfer Defensive Tackle Jacob Lichtenstein Relieved to be Back Home

USC transfer defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein returned home this off-season entering his sixth year of eligibility. To put that in perspective, he was in the same recruiting class as former Hurricanes Deejay Dallas, N'koski Perry, and Trajan Bandy.

Five years removed from South Florida, Lichtenstein relishes the opportunity to play in the comfort of familiarity.

"It's amazing because being out in California at USC, you'll see teammates still go home every weekend, get a home-cooked meal. They have their whole support system out there. Being down here, I'm finally getting that and it's paying dividends. I am really feeling the difference," said Lichtenstein on his return.

Last season was Lichtenstein's most productive campaign for the Trojans. He finished the year with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, and four sacks. Coming out of Weston Cypress Bay (FL), he was a three-star prospect with offers to the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and South Carolina.

It has been a journey for the versatile defensive lineman. He nearly retired from football during his time at USC due to injuries. His addition to the program adds much-needed depth and experience to an inexperienced defensive front.

Lichtenstein expects to be in a leadership role for some younger players in the defensive line room. His time at USC mirrored Miami in the fact that there was similar uncertainty with his previous coaching staff and turnover among assistants.



